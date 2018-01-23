Beavers Ready for Saturday’s Civil War

THE GAME: Oregon State (11-8, 3-4 Pac-12) will face Oregon (13-7, 3-4) at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene in the 350th edition of the Civil War.



The 2017-18 Civil War Series is brought to you by Pacific Source Health Plans, Spirit Mountain Casino, Safeway-Albertsons and your local Toyota dealers.



TELEVISION: The game will be televised on Pac-12 Network with Guy Haberman and Don MacLean calling the action.



For information on how to watch the game online or on a mobile device, click on this link. If you live overseas and want to watch the game, it is available via YouTube at this link.



RADIO: The game will air live on Beaver Sports Radio Network with Mike Parker calling the action. It can also be heard online at this link and on SiriusXM 84.



LIVE STATS: There will be live stats at this link.



SOCIAL MEDIA: Live updates will be available on Twitter and Facebook.



TICKETS: Fans can secure Oregon State men’s basketball single-game tickets by visiting this link or calling 541-737-2050.



QUICKLY: Oregon State and Oregon meet for the 350th time, making it the most-contested rivalry in college basketball … The Beavers have defeated the Ducks 187 times, the third-most wins against a single team in NCAA history … Oregon State leads the Pac-12 in scoring defense (66.1) and field goal percentage defense (.410) in conference games … Tres Tinkle is the only Pac-12 player to score in double figures in every game this season … Tinkle is shooting 97.4 percent (38-for-39) from the free throw line the last seven games … Drew Eubanks is fourth in the Pac-12 and 18th in the nation in field goal percentage (.613) … Eubanks averaged 18.3 points and 8.7 rebounds in the last three Civil War games … Stephen Thompson Jr. is averaging 5.3 points in the first half this season (third on the team) and 11.0 in the second half (first on the team) … Seth Berger leads the team with an assist/turnover ratio of 2.60 in conference play (13/5) … Ethan Thompson went 9-for-10 from the free throw line in the last two games.



vs. OREGON: Oregon State and Oregon have played an NCAA-record 349 games with the Beavers holding a 187-162 advantage.



The Beavers have defeated the Ducks 187 times, the third-most wins against a single team in NCAA history (Kansas has 194 wins over Kansas State; Washington has defeated Oregon 189 times).



Oregon State won the first meeting this season, 76-64, on Jan. 5 at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis. Tres Tinkle recorded a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds, while Stephen Thompson Jr. (16), Drew Eubanks (15) and Seth Berger (12) all scored in double figures. Paul White scored 16 points to lead the Ducks.



A WIN OVER THE DUCKS: If Oregon State defeats Oregon it will improve to 12-8 overall and 4-4 in Pac-12 play. It would also:

Be the first time the Beavers swept Oregon in a season since 2009-10 and the second time since 1992-93.

Be Oregon State’s first win in Eugene since Jan. 29, 2012 (76-71).



CHASING 1,000: Oregon State has three players who have a chance to join the 1,000-point club this season. It would be the third time in program history that a team had three 1,000-point scorers. Stephen Thompson Jr. reached the milestone against Oregon, while Drew Eubanksneeds 53 points and Tres Tinkle needs 179.



2017-18: Stephen Thompson Jr. 1,073; Drew Eubanks 947; Tres Tinkle 821

2012-13: Roberto Nelson 1,745; Devon Collier 1,489; Joe Burton 1,009

1980-81: Steve Johnson 2,035; Mark Radford 1,390; Ray Blume 1,288