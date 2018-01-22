Save Our Youth Center Campaign – Integral Youth Services

Integral Youth Services in Klamath Falls is asking for the communities help to keep the IYS Youth Center Open.

For the past 16 years the IYS Youth Center has offered a safe place for kids to go after school. Providing a daily USDA approved meal, IYS served over 10,000 meals last year alone.

With homework help, tutoring and structured learning activities, the Youth Center is an important part of our community. Only through your generous donations will IYS be able to keep the doors to the Youth Center open.

To help support the IYS Youth Center, please visit their website at www.iyskfalls.org and click on the donate button.