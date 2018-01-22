Owls Fly Past Geoducks

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Tyler Hieb had 20 points and Andrew Weber had a career high 18 points to lead No. 20 Oregon Tech (16-7, 9-4 CCC) past Evergreen State (4-18, 3-10 CCC) 70-59 Sunday afternoon at Danny Miles Court.



Oregon Tech took an early 6-0 lead before Evergreen went on a 5-0 run to make it a 6-5 game early. The teams played pretty even over the next ten minutes with the Geoducks taking its last lead of the game at 16-15 with 11 minutes remaing in the half.



Tech then took the lead back for good on a Jalen Carvalholayup at the 10:34 mark. The Owls took their largest lead of the half at 12 points at 35-23 on Carvalho three-point play with under a minute to play. The Geoducks then scored the final four points of the half to cut the Tech lead to 35-27 entering halftime.

Tech shot 44% in the first half but was 0 for 5 from long range while Evergreen shot 46% and was 1 for 5 from three-point range. The big difference in the half came at the foul line where Oregon Tech was 13-16 while Evergreen was 4 of 5.



Tech increased the lead to as many as 15-points in the second half with Evergreen never able to trim the Owl lead to less than 10-points as Oregon Tech won going away 70-59.



Ryan Quigley and Pat Ling led Evergreen State with 19 points each in the loss.



Oregon Tech will hit the road next weekend to Portland, Oregon with games at Warner Pacific Friday and Multnomah on Saturday.