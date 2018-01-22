Oregon Tech appoints new Athletic Director to lead its sports programs & support scholar-athletes

January 22, 2018, Klamath Falls, OR - Oregon Institute of Technology’s (Oregon Tech’s) President, Dr. Nagi Naganathan, announced today that he has appointed John Van Dyke to serve as the university’s new athletic director (AD), following a national search. Van Dyke was Men’s Basketball coach and assistant athletics director at Northwest University in Kirkland, Washington and will join Oregon Tech on February 1. 2018. Van Dyke will take over the AD role from Greg Stewart, who has served as interim AD over the last year. Stewart will resume his position as associate athletic director and head coach for the Women’s Softball program at Oregon Tech.

Prior to joining Oregon Tech, Van Dyke served as Men’s Basketball head coach at Northwest University from 2000 to December 2017; and as assistant athletic director since 2001 through last month. Van Dyke was responsible for evaluating player talent, recruitment and retention of student athletes, and management of a 15-person staff plus all coaches. He also led promotion of athletics and communication to key stakeholders,including coaches, students, faculty, staff, donors, alumni, and parents; and ensured that program staff and coaches were well versed in National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and Cascade Collegiate Conference (CCC) rules and regulations. Van Dyke was also responsible for operational aspects including equipment and uniforms, practice and game schedules, and travel coordination. Additionally, he developed and managed the annual basketball and many other team budgets, directed game day operations, maintained gymnasium facilities in all aspects, and handled comprehensive administrative responsibilities.

Dr. Naganathan said, “We are very excited about John Van Dyke joining us to lead Oregon Tech’s athletics program. He is very well respected as a leader for athletes on teams he has coached and managed, and as a nationally competitive coach with a strong track record. What we have heard from everyone we talked to is that John manages his teams and coaches with integrity, led by strong values of sportsmanship, ethics and the importance of strong academics. We welcome Director Van Dyke to the Oregon Tech, Hustlin’ Owls family!”

President Naganathan added, “My gratitude and thanks go out to Greg Stewart who stepped up to lead Oregon Tech’s athletics department despite an already full set of responsibilities. His leadership set the stage for a growing athletics enterprise that is attracting top scholar-athletes, and is building a solid foundation of boosters and donors to strengthen our programs. I would also like to add my thanks to Greg for serving as chair of the AD Search Committee and to all the committee members for their time and effort in selecting our new athletic director.”

AD Van Dyke will be the principal administrative officer responsible for intercollegiate athletics, the fitness center, and recreational and intramural programs at Oregon Tech. Van Dyke will be responsible for all administration, building and field operations and athletic financial management necessary to support athletic and fitness programs at Oregon Tech.

Van Dyke has been a participant in several NAIA National Tournaments during his time at Northwest University, and is a member of both the NAIA and the National Association of Basketball Coaches. He has won several awards from the CCC, including Coach of Character (2013-14), Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year (2012), and Team Champions of Character (2009). Van Dyke also established and directed annual coaching clinics to engage and educate local high school and junior high school coaches.

John Van Dyke said, “I want to thank Dr. Naganathan and the entire search committee for giving me this opportunity to partner with the athletic department, students, faculty, staff and the broader community of Klamath Falls. Oregon Tech is a special place and I am honored to be joining the Hustlin’ Owls. I look forward to helping lead the university’s efforts to grow and strengthen our sports programs, and provide new opportunities for our men and women athletes to excel on and off the playing field.”

Van Dyke has a Master of Sports Science from United States Sports Academy, a Teacher Certification Post-Baccalaureate Studies in Physical Education and Health Endorsement (K-12) from Seattle Pacific University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Sport & Exercise Science from Western Washington University.