The Linkville Players presents the The Best Ever One Hit Wonders Special Friday and Saturday February 9th at 10th, at 7:30pm.

This event will feature pop, rock, country, and soul hits dating back to the 1950′s. A complimentary social gathering will begin at 6:30pm.

Two performances only. Tickets are $15.00.

For more information visit www.linkvilleplayers.org.