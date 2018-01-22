Beavers Battle Hard, Fall in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. – The No. 18 Oregon State women’s basketball team suffered its first Civil War defeat since 2011 Sunday evening, as the Beavers fell 75-63 to No. 7 Oregon in Eugene.



“We’re a young team, and that was evident early on,” said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. “Early in the game I thought we settled for shots. But in the second half we kept battling and we continued to defend well. I liked our grit and our toughness. This team is continuing to get better as the year goes along. We’ve grown a lot in the last two weeks, and I’m really proud of the way we fought tonight.”



The defeat snapped a streak of 14-straight wins for Oregon State in its series vs. Oregon.



Senior Marie Gulich maintained her streak of scoring in double-figures in every game this season, finishing with 16 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Sophomore Kat Tudor scored 17 points and pulled down five rebounds.



Freshman Aleah Goodman went 4-for-6 from the floor, to finish in double-figures with 11. Sophomore Mikayla Pivec tallied seven rebounds.



Oregon State battled hard throughout the contest, and out-scored Oregon 45-35 in the second half.



The defenses dominated the first five minutes, as Oregon took a 6-5 lead into the first media break. The Ducks would use a 10-0 run to go in front by seven, before taking a 12-7 edge into the second.



Oregon extended the advantage to double-figures early in the second quarter, before heading to the break up 40-18. Oregon State used an 8-0 third quarter run to cut the lead to 16, and continued battling to get within 12 in the fourth.



The Beavers will head to the Rockies next week for a pair of games against Utah and Colorado.