Search Suspended For Man Swept Out to Sea

The Coast Guard has suspended the search for a man swept out to sea Thursday morning near Depoe Bay. Massive waves were reported all up and down the coast as winds and high seas came on top of astronomical high tides. Witnesses say the 46-year-old man who was living in Newport had gone over the sea wall to look at the ocean when he was swept off the rocks.

Depoe Fire and Rescue, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and the United States Coast Guard responded to assist with the search. The Coast Guard helicopter from the Coast Guard Air Facility Newport responded to the area within ten minutes and the crew aboard a Dolphin helicopter continued water searches until nightfall. Due to the ocean temperature and surf conditions they do not anticipate resuming .

People are urged to be aware of the sneaker waves, high water, debris pattern from ocean waves, and not to cross closed parking lots or parks that are closed due to the ocean conditions.