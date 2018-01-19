November Hit and Run Suspect Dies

A Klamath Falls man facing charges for a November hit-and-run accident has died. Officials have not revealed how Rowdy Winterhawk Decker died but it happened earlier this month. He was arrested in November for a crash in White City in which police say he ran a stop sign and hit a pickup carrying two kids and three adults, all of whom were hurt.

He’d been charged with two counts of second-degree assault, three counts of third-degree assault, hit-and-run and reckless driving after his pickup going north on Lakeview Drive allegedly sped through an intersection with Antelope Road, hitting a pickup that then rolled on its side.

Decker and a female passenger fled the scene on foot, although the woman later returned and was arrested on a warrant. Decker was arrested a few days later.