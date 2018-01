Modoc County officials are asking your help in finding a missing man. 44-year-old Konrad Charles Reichenberger was last seen at his Alturas-area home on January 13. A friend reported him missing on January 16. Reichenberger is white man, 6’2” tall, weighing 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Modoc County Sheriff’s Office at 530-223-4416.