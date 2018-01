Two Klamath County men have been arrested for burglary and menacing at a home in Bly. The Sheriff’s Office alleges Charles Askew and Jeffrey Johnson forcibly entered a home on Main Avenue, spraying mace into one of the bedrooms. When someone confronted them one of the men allegedly pointed a gun before they drove off. A short time later, deputies found them in possession of a firearm, mace, meth, counterfeit money and stolen mail