  • Home > 
  • News > 
  • Henley Students Getting Real World Business Lessons

Henley Students Getting Real World Business Lessons

KCSD Logo
2018/01/18
By: Claire Beverly (mybasin.com)

 

Henley High School students will learn real-world lessons about business from downtown
Klamath Falls. On Jan. 18, two groups of students will spend the day visiting downtown
businesses and presenting businesses plans at Goucho Collective to a panel of local professionals and entrepreneurs.

This unique event strengthens the partnership between Henley High and local businesses, and gives the students a chance to apply what they have learned .

The schedule for the day is:
Group 1:
 8:20 a.m. Tour Stop 1: The Ledge
 8:40 a.m. Tour Stop 2: A Leap of Taste
 9:00 a.m. Tour Stop 3: The Daily Bagel
 9:25 a.m. Tour Stop 4: Gathering Grounds
 9:40 a.m. Tour Stop 5: Gaucho Collective
 10 a.m. to noon: Presentations

Group 2:
 10:20 a.m. Tour Stop 1: Klamath Basin Sports
 10:40 a.m. Tour Stop 2: A Leap of Taste
 11:00 a.m. Tour Stop 3: Rodeo’s Pizza
 11:25 a.m. Tour Stop 4: Gathering Grounds
 11:40 a.m. Tour Stop 5: Gaucho Collective
 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Presentations

For more information, contact Henley business teacher Luke Ovgard. 





Multimedia