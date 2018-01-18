Henley Students Getting Real World Business Lessons

Henley High School students will learn real-world lessons about business from downtown
Klamath Falls. On Jan. 18, two groups of students will spend the day visiting downtown
businesses and presenting businesses plans at Goucho Collective to a panel of local professionals and entrepreneurs.
This unique event strengthens the partnership between Henley High and local businesses, and gives the students a chance to apply what they have learned .
The schedule for the day is:
Group 1:
8:20 a.m. Tour Stop 1: The Ledge
8:40 a.m. Tour Stop 2: A Leap of Taste
9:00 a.m. Tour Stop 3: The Daily Bagel
9:25 a.m. Tour Stop 4: Gathering Grounds
9:40 a.m. Tour Stop 5: Gaucho Collective
10 a.m. to noon: Presentations
Group 2:
10:20 a.m. Tour Stop 1: Klamath Basin Sports
10:40 a.m. Tour Stop 2: A Leap of Taste
11:00 a.m. Tour Stop 3: Rodeo’s Pizza
11:25 a.m. Tour Stop 4: Gathering Grounds
11:40 a.m. Tour Stop 5: Gaucho Collective
12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Presentations
For more information, contact Henley business teacher Luke Ovgard.