Henley Students Getting Real World Business Lessons

Henley High School students will learn real-world lessons about business from downtown

Klamath Falls. On Jan. 18, two groups of students will spend the day visiting downtown

businesses and presenting businesses plans at Goucho Collective to a panel of local professionals and entrepreneurs.

This unique event strengthens the partnership between Henley High and local businesses, and gives the students a chance to apply what they have learned .

The schedule for the day is:

Group 1:

 8:20 a.m. Tour Stop 1: The Ledge

 8:40 a.m. Tour Stop 2: A Leap of Taste

 9:00 a.m. Tour Stop 3: The Daily Bagel

 9:25 a.m. Tour Stop 4: Gathering Grounds

 9:40 a.m. Tour Stop 5: Gaucho Collective

 10 a.m. to noon: Presentations

Group 2:

 10:20 a.m. Tour Stop 1: Klamath Basin Sports

 10:40 a.m. Tour Stop 2: A Leap of Taste

 11:00 a.m. Tour Stop 3: Rodeo’s Pizza

 11:25 a.m. Tour Stop 4: Gathering Grounds

 11:40 a.m. Tour Stop 5: Gaucho Collective

 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Presentations

For more information, contact Henley business teacher Luke Ovgard.