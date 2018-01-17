KRCC Selects Basin Community Liaison on Dam Removal

The independent nonprofit Klamath River Renewal Corporation tasked with decommissioning four Klamath River dams has named Dave Meurer as community liaison to represent the region at events in Klamath, Siskiyou and Humboldt Counties. Meurer lives in California but will travel between regions of Klamath Basin.

Meurer brings experience as a legislative and congressional staff member who spent years gathering community perspectives, forging relationships with local government representatives, tribal and farm interests and residents.

He served previously as district representative for Sen. Ted Gaines (R-El Dorado Hills), and as deputy district director for former U.S. Rep. Wally Herger (R-Calif). Meurer holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from California State University Chico in Political Science and Information & Communication Studies.

“I look forward to reconnecting with stakeholders up and down the Klamath River in my new capacity providing important information on this project,” Meurer said. “I believe KRRC’s work is an important first step to resolving the revolving water crises in the region.”

KRRC will take ownership of and remove four PacificCorp dams – J.C. Boyle, Copco, No. 1 and 2, and Iron Gate – while PacificCorp operates the dams during the interim.