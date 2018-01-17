KCFD1 Fire Marshal Receives State’s Highest Level of Recognition

Deputy State Fire Marshal, Craig Rice has presented KCFD1’s Fire Marshal, Craig Andresen with the State’s highest level of recognition as Fire Marshal at KCFD1’s at the Board of Director meeting on Tuesday, January 16.

The Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM) recognition of Fire Marshal is the fourth and highest level that is available to fire code enforcement personnel. In order to reach this status, Fire Marshal Andresen had to compete the levels of Company Inspector, Fire and Life Safety Specialist I, and Fire and Life Safety Specialist II. Andresen met the requirements for Fire Marshal in November, 2017. The certification includes the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) Fire Inspector series, which is based on the National Fire Protection Associations (NFPA) Standards for Fire Inspectors, as well as International Code Council certifications.

OSFM through the Oregon Administrative Rule Chapter 837, Division 039 requires a standardization of certification and training requirements for conducting fire code enforcement in Oregon. Fire departments are responsible for ensuring that fire code enforcement personnel meet the appropriate competency recognition requirements for their scope of practice.

KCFD1 Fire Chief, John Spradley, noted that Fire Marshal Andresen started with the District in August 2016, and has been a great addition to the management team. He commended Andresen in completing the requirements for this prestigious certification and looks forward to Andresen’s continued service and dedication to the District and the community.