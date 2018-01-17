FERC Holding Klamath Dam Public Info Meeting

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to hosting a meeting about the pending removal of four Klamath River dams this Thursday. The public and those who have opted to intervene in the removal of the dams along the Klamath River are invited to attend a meeting at 10 a.m. on Thursday at the Klamath Tribal Administration building in Chiloquin at 501 Chiloquin Blvd. The Chiloquin meeting is one of five meetings planned by FERC this week, the first of which was held Tuesday for the Hoopa Tribe in Hoopa, Calif., with another planned with the Yurok Tribe at 10 a.m. on Friday in Klamath, Calif.