Twelve Year Sentence in Domestic Violence Plea

A Klamath Falls man with a history of domestic violence is going to prison for more than 12 years. Martin Corns pleaded no contest Friday to multiple charges including assault, rape and unlawful use of a weapon. Police say the investigation into the most recent incident involving a girlfriend revealed a series of attacks against four other victims over several years including a 16-year-old girl. One released from prison, Corns will be on court supervision for five years and must register as a sex offender.