Price Negotiations Adding to Dungeness Season Delay

Oregon’s lucrative commercial Dungeness crab season that had been delayed six weeks because the crabs weren’t big enough is still somewhat delayed, partly because of the weather but also because price negotiations are not settled. Some crabbers tell the Daily Astorian major processors initially offered them $2.30 a pound — well below last season’s average starting price of $2.89 a pound. Crabbers soaked pots all weekend and the season officially opened yesterday but negotiations were reportedly continuing last night. Mariners have also been dealing with strong winds, highs seas, and difficult bar crossings.