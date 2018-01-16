KF Man Pleads to Manslaughter in 2016 Shooting Death

A plea deal on a manslaughter charge will send a Klamath Falls man to prison for at least 10 and up to 25 years. Daryl Hatchard entered the plea Friday; he was charged with murder for the 2016 shooting death of Kameron Stewart at Hatchard’s home on Cannon Avenue. Multiple witnesses were set to testify including some members of law enforcement who reportedly heard the gunshot. Hatchard was scheduled to go on trial January 22. He is now scheduled to be sentenced January 23 and faces between 10 and 25 years in prison.