Heart By Heart – The Ross Ragland Theater

The Ross Ragland Theater presents Heart By Heart, featuring original members of HEART Saturday, February 3rd at 7:30pm.

Bassist Steve Fossen and Drummer Mike Derosier won’t be making fans heart feel so “Alone” as they head to the Ross Ragland with acclaimed vocalist Somar Macek. Heart By Heart will bring back all of the favorites from the multi-platinum selling band including “Barracuda”, “Crazy On You”, “Alone”, and more perfectly recreating the songs of HEART.

Tickets for the event range from $23-$34 and student, senior, and Military discounts are available.

For more information visit www.rrtheater.org.