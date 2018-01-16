Beavers Back At Gill For Tilt With Burns

THE GAME: Oregon State (10-7, 2-3 Pac-12) returns to Gill Coliseum to face the UCLA Bruins (13-5, 4-2) at 8 p.m. on Thursday.



TELEVISION: The game will be televised on FS1 with Aaron Goldsmith and Doug Gottlieb calling the action.



RADIO: The game will air live on Beaver Sports Radio Network with Mike Parker calling the action. It can also be heard online at this link and on SiriusXM 81.



LIVE STATS: There will be live stats at this link.



SOCIAL MEDIA: Live updates will be available on Twitter and Facebook.



TICKETS: Fans can secure Oregon State men’s basketball single-game tickets by visiting this link or calling 541-737-2050.



QUICKLY: Oregon State leads the Pac-12 in scoring defense (68.7); it would be the first time leading the conference in that category since 2001-02 (66.5) … The Beavers are shooting 40.7 percent from beyond the arc in conference play (first in the Pac-12); they shot 29.9 percent from deep in non-conference games … Oregon State also leads the league in scoring defense (65.2) and field goal percentage defense (.409) in conference games … Tres Tinkle is the only player in the Pac-12 to score in double figures every game this season … Stephen Thompson Jr. and Tinkle have the same number of assists (60) and steals (26) … Thompson Jr. has 100 career steals … Drew Eubanks had seven assists in the last three games; he had six assists in the first 14 games … Seth Berger averaged 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds the last four games, while shooting 68.8 percent from the field … Ethan Thompson had a career-high seven assists at Arizona State … Kendal Manuel leads the team in 3-point field goal percentage (.435).



vs. UCLA: Oregon State and UCLA meet for the 133rd time with the Bruins holding a 94-38 advantage, including a 39-28 edge in games played in Corvallis.



Oregon State has won four of the last 10 meetings overall after dropping 13 straight between 2006 and 2011. The Beavers hold a 3-2 advantage against the Bruins in their last five games at Gill Coliseum.



UCLA won both meetings last season. The first was 76-63 on Dec. 30 at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis when the Bruins were No. 2 in the nation. The second was 78-60 on Feb. 12 at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles when UCLA was ranked 10th in the nation.



Stephen Thompson Jr. scored 43 points in the two games last season, including 7-for-11 from beyond the arc. Drew Eubanks averaged 15.5 points and 8.0 rebounds in the two meetings.



Oregon State snapped an 11-game losing streak to the Bruins at Pauley Pavilion with an 86-82 victory on March 5, 2016.



CHASING 1,000: Oregon State has three players who have a chance to join the 1,000-point club this season. It would be the third time in program history that a team had three 1,000-point scorers. Stephen Thompson Jr. reached the milestone against Oregon, while Drew Eubanksneeds 69 points and Tres Tinkle needs 216.



2017-18: Stephen Thompson Jr. 1,045; Drew Eubanks 931; Tres Tinkle 784

2012-13: Roberto Nelson 1,745; Devon Collier 1,489; Joe Burton 1,009

1980-81: Steve Johnson 2,035; Mark Radford 1,390; Ray Blume 1,288