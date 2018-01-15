Sagebrush Rendezvous Charitable Art Show & Sale

Klamath Exchange Club, CARES, and Sky Lakes Medical Center are teaming up to raise money for local non-profit organizations. 

This event brings together local artist to showcase and sell their one of a kind artwork.  People from all over the country have attended the Sagebrush Rendezvous over the last 40 years.

This year’s event will be held on Saturday January 27th 10a-5:30p and Sunday January 28th 11a-5:30p at the Running Y Resort. 

Tickets are $10 each and allow you to attend both days of the event.  The first 250 ticket holders each day will leave with a print from the featured artist Judy Phearson.  The purchase of a ticket will also enter you to win one of 40 prizes during daily drawing; need not be present to win. 

Tickets are available at the door or through www.skylakes.org, Klamath County Chamber of Commerce, Starv’n Marv’n Restaurant, SkyOak Wealth Management, and Isler & Company.





