Pageant Orientation Set for Sunday

The Miss Klamath County-Miss City of Sunshine Scholarship Organization is searching for bright young women to compete for scholarships, prizes and the opportunity to represent the community as Miss Klamath County and Miss City of Sunshine. The Miss Klamath County-Miss City of Sunshine Pageant will be held on Saturday, April 7th, at Mills Auditorium.

Participants in the pageant gain valuable experience and develop life skills that will benefit their everyday life (i.e. interview skills, public speaking, interpersonal communication, social interaction, etc.) In addition, they earn quality scholarship funds for college and graduate school, regardless of whether a title is won. This is a unique experience for young women ages 17-25. The community service component of this program also provides the contestants with the chance to become involved with a social issue that in many instances becomes a focus of their lives for many years to come.

Pageant officials will host an in-depth orientation meeting for potential contestants and their parents on Sunday, January 21st, at Hope Lutheran Fellowship Hall, 2314 Homedale (enter off S 6th street), at 2:00 p.m. This forum will offer an opportunity to learn about the program including a question and answer session.

For information prior to the orientation or for an application, please contact:

Sheri Hargrave, Director, 541-891-0734