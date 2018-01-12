Mail Theft Plagues Jackson County Area

Jackson County deputies are chasing down a rash of mail thefts. They say thieves are targeting banks of mailboxes, especially those with flags up, indicating outgoing mail. They have recovered a large volume of stolen mail found dumped, much of which was opened with items removed. It was turned over to the Post Service for delivery.

Deputies spent hours Thursday investigating numerous cases of mail theft across southern Jackson County. On January 11, 2018, victims reported thefts in the following general areas: Dead Indian Memorial Road, South Pacific Highway (ORE 99), West Glenwood Avenue, South Stage Road, Griffin Creek Road, West Griffin Creek Road, Dark Hollow Road.

Deputies say the thieves targeted banks of mailboxes, especially those with flags up, indicating outgoing mail. They have recovered a large volume of stolen mail found dumped, much of which was opened with items removed. It was processed for evidence and turned over to the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) to be forwarded to the proper recipients.

Deputies believe vehicle break-ins reported in the same areas overnight are related. The thefts may also be related to similar crimes reported recently in other jurisdictions within Jackson County.

If you witnessed suspicious activity or have evidence that may assist in the investigation — including surveillance footage — please contact deputies at (541) 774-6800. Refer to the case number below.

Deputies will continue to collaborate with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service on the investigation. They make the following suggestions and requests for concerned citizens:

* If you were expecting a particular piece of mail and you believe it is missing, contact your local post office directly.

* If you believe you may be a victim of stolen credit cards, checks, or other financial information, contact the appropriate financial institution immediately to stop payment on checks and issue a fraud alert.

* If you need to send a payment or documents that contain identifying information, such as your Social Security number, take your outgoing mail to a post office or hand it to your mail carrier; do not leave mail in your mailbox with the flag up.

* If you find discarded mail that you believe to be stolen, take it to your local post office.

* Check your mail daily; do not leave it in the box overnight.

* If you will be out of town, notify your local post office to hold your mail until you return.

Additional information on mail theft prevention can be found on the USPS website: https://www.usps.com/help/. The USPS has a free online program called Informed Delivery that allows customers to receive daily notifications with images of incoming mail. It helps people to know when to expect a delivery. You can learn more and register at https://informeddelivery.usps.com.