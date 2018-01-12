DA Reminds You How You Can Deter Car Break-Ins

Klamath County has seen a big rise in thefts from cars and the DA is reminding you to how to deter it. The DA says there were 76 calls for unlawful entry into a motor vehicle within the past four 4 months in the County and another 71 within the City. They remind you to lock your vehicles, do not leave your keys in the car and do not leave your car running outside at any time.

From Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello:

Recently there have been many incidents where individuals are unlawfully entering citizen’s automobiles and stealing items from within. This results in a loss financially but also a sense of violation of privacy and reduces the sense of security that we feel this community provides. Sadly, the trend is that these types of criminal acts are increasing in number.

I discussed this matter recently with Chief Henslee of Klamath Falls Police Department and Sheriff Kaber, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office. The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office responded to seventy-six (76) calls for unlawful entry into a motor vehicle within the past four (4) months. The Klamath Falls Police Department responded to 71 calls for unlawful entry into a motor vehicle within the same four (4) month period. Further, the Klamath Falls City Police Department reported twenty-five (25) incidents of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, or in lay person’s terms – theft of a motor vehicle. The frequency of these incidents is indeed disconcerting and law enforcement is coordinating efforts between the agencies to address it. However, one of the easiest means of reducing these numbers lays in the hands of ordinary citizens, please, though it feels distrustful, perchance paranoid, lock your vehicles, lock them, do not leave your keys in the car and do not, do not leave your car running outside at any time.

The vast majority of the above reported incidents involved unlocked cars or involved cars with the keys left in the ignition and the automobile frequently running. Most of these types of crimes are opportunistic – that means an individual with nefarious criminal thinking only acts upon that thinking when the act is easy …. When a door can be easily opened and a purse or gun or I-Pad, clearly visible from outside, can be grabbed. These crimes take only seconds to occur. Investigation is difficult. Frequently there are few, if any, witnesses and justice cannot be rendered.

So, again, please assist law enforcement by locking your cars when you park them. And please, as much as we would like to believe we can trust the community at large, do not leave your cars running nor leave them unlocked with the keys in the ignition.

In service,

Eve Costello

Klamath County District Attorney