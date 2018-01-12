Beavers Fall Short Against No. 17 Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. – Oregon State went toe-to-toe with No. 17 Arizona before a late run propelled the Wildcats to a 62-53 win on Thursday night at the McKale Center.



The Beavers (10-6, 2-2 Pac-12) started the game on fire, jumping out to a 12-2 lead, as four of the five starters scored.



Arizona (13-4, 3-1) chipped away and eventually cut the lead to 22-21 at the halftime break.



Oregon State held a 39-38 lead with 7:53 to play, but the Wildcats went on a 10-0 run to take a 48-39 advantage and held on for the win in front of crowd of 14,644.



Tres Tinkle led the Beavers with 18 points and nine rebounds. Stephen Thompson Jr. was the other OSU player in double figures with 12 points. He also had five boards and three steals.



Drew Eubanks added eight points, five rebound and two blocked shots. Seth Berger played well again with four points, on 2-for-3 shooting, and six rebounds.



Allonzo Trier scored 15 of his game-high 21 points in the second half to lead the Wildcats. Deandre Ayton had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Rawle Alkins scored 11 points, nine in the second half



The Beavers return to action against No. 11 Arizona State at 3 p.m. PT (4 p.m. MT) on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena in Tempe. The game will be televised on Pac-12 Network.



OREGON STATE ATHLETICS’ EVERYDAY CHAMPIONS CULTURE

Through the power of sport, we help people discover and pursue their passions, talents and purpose in order to live a life of balance and positive contribution.