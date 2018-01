Another person has been captured but one more is still at large in a Josephine County Murder investigation from last June. The three wanted people in the death of a Crescent City man whose body was found along Illinois River Road. Ryan Eldred was captured in November and on Tuesday Damian Atwood was taken into custody. OSP is still looking for Elizabeth Hudson. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Oregon State Police Dispatch Center at 541-664-4600.