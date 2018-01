Klamath County Fire District No. 1 will hold a ventilation demonstration at 3 p.m. on Friday, January 12, 2018, at the Central Fire Station, located at 143 N. Broad St. The media is encouraged to attend the event, which will be presented by KCFD1 Fire Academy Graduates. They will demonstrate how fire moves through a home and how proper ventilation aides in fire suppression. Recruits will utilize a KCFD1 built model-sized home and real flames in the demonstration.