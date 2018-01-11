Hustlin’ Owls Sign Bend Standout

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. –Head Coach Justin Parnell recently announced the signing of Matt Van Tassell of Bend, Oregon to a letter of intent to play basketball at Oregon Tech next fall.



Van Tassell, a 6-7 forward at Mountain View High School is currently averaging 19.5 points, 6.6 rebounds per game and is shooting 65% from the field, all while leading the Cougars to an 8-3 record and a state ranking of No. 8 in 5A.



In his junior season he averaged 17.3 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. In addition, Van Tassell was named the 2017 Intermountain League “Player of the Year” and was a Second Team All-State selection, leading the Cougars to a 16-9 record and second place finish in the Intermountain Conference.



“We are thrilled that Matt has signed with Oregon Tech,” said Parnell. “He’s the perfect fit for our program on and off the floor. Matt has really improved his strength and has the ability to play inside and out. We can’t wait to get him on campus next fall.”



Matt is the son of Joan and Lee Van Tassell of Bend, Oregon and plans to major in Civil Engineering at Oregon Tech in the fall.