County Museum To Feature Work of Local Adult Art Students

A collection of paintings by adult art students from the local area will be displayed in the Klamath County Museum’s Modoc Gallery through the end of February.

An opening reception for the exhibit will run from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, in the museum at 1451 Main St.

The artists are studying in classes offered weekly in the museum’s meeting room by Dorothy Hale and Susan Liskey. The classes have been offered at the museum for several years.

“These works are the visual results of making art, but the benefits of creating art extend well beyond the visual results,” Hale said. “Art classes provide contact with others who have similar interests, an opportunity for developing new friendships, and a rewarding distraction from the stress of life.”

The student artists with pieces in the show include June Bell, Alexis Charlton, Esther DeHart, Pat Eck, Louisa Freeman, Billie Hagerman, Earlene Hamby, Ashley Harper, Melinda Hopper, Sharon Howe, Grace Johnson, Nam Lee, Judy Martin, Pat McLaughlin, Peyton Prosser, Mary Rabe, Colleen Rambo-Garrett, Julie Shelangowski and Annaliese Stow.

The Modoc Gallery is open during regular museum hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission to the gallery is free.

For more information contact the museum at (541) 882-1000.