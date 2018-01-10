Learn and play Pickleball Opportunities

Learn the rules and play Pickleball this Saturday, January 13th at Sacred Heart Gym!

The opportunity begins at 9am Saturday morning until noon. Bring water, sturdy tennis shoes, and comfortable exercise wear.

Equipment is provided and no attendance fees!

Harbor Isles Tennis & Fitness Center will hold an open play for beginners Saturday only from 10am-12pm on court 1.

The rules of Pickleball will be reviews and tips on tips on improving play will be discussed. There is no cost to Harbor members and non-Harbor members will have to sign in and pay the day rate. Please bring your own paddle if you have access to one. Only limited loner paddles will be available.

For more information on Pickleball visit Klamath Basin Pickleball Fun on Facebook.