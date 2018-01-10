Input Needed on Proposed Lost River Watershed Project

Input is being sought from landowners in the Lost River watershed upstream of Harpold Dam about a future project to save water and improve fish habitat.

The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), in partnership with Klamath Soil & Water Conservation District, Klamath Watershed Partnership and Oregon Department of Agriculture, is planning to launch a project in 2019 that would help local farmers and ranchers perform conservation activities on their land to address water quality and water supply concerns.

Landowners interested in providing input are encouraged to contact the NRCS office in Klamath Falls at 541-887-3503 to schedule an interview.

The final date for input is July 30, 2018.

“We’d like to speak with as many producers in the target area as possible,” said David Ferguson, NRCS district conservationist for Klamath County.

“Our goal is to develop a program that addresses water quality issues while meeting the needs of agricultural producers,” Ferguson said. “We want to find out what types of conservation activities would make sense—both environmentally and economically—for local farms and ranches.”

Potential conservation practices in the project include streamside fencing, livestock watering facilities and irrigation system improvements.

The Klamath Falls field office is located at 2316 South 6th Street, Klamath Falls, OR 97601.

Download map of interest area (JPEG, 1.02 MB).