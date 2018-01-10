Hustlin’ Owls Slip to No. 20 in Coaches’ Poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Hustlin’ Owls moved from No.19 to No. 20 in this weeks NAIA Men’s Top 25 Coaches’ Poll released by the national office today.



Oregon Tech went 6-1 since the last poll with wins over No. 9 Southern Oregon University, Evergreen State, Northwest University, Multnomah, and Walla Walla University and a lone loss to No.25 ranked Warner Pacific.



Southern Oregon moved from No. 9 to No. 23 this week with College of Idaho jumping from No. 12 to No. 8 and Warner Pacific made the biggest move is the poll moving from No. 25 to No. 16. After Oregon Tech at No. 20 the Cascade Conference also had Corban University in the receiving vote’s category.



The Oregon Tech men and women will hit the road this weekend heading to Salem, Oregon to play Corban on Friday night and then at Northwest Christian on Saturday in Eugene, Oregon. The Owls will then play at home on Saturday, January 20 against Northwest University for the 9th Annual Pinkout game at 6:00 pm. The First 1,000 fans will receive a free Pinkout T-shirt as the Owls join the fight against Breast Cancer.