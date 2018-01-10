Beavers Cruise To Civil War Victory

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Four players scored in double figures and Oregon State used a strong second half to cruise to a 76-64 win over Oregon on Friday night in the 349th edition of the Civil War.



Tres Tinkle posted his seventh career double-double with a game-high 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Beavers (10-5, 2-1 Pac-12).



Drew Eubanks had 15 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots, Stephen Thompson Jr. added 16 points and Seth Berger scored an Oregon State career-high 12 points.



Thompson Jr. became the 40th Oregon State player to score 1,000 career points when he converted a fast break layup in the first half.



Kendal Manuel, who missed the last two games win a groin injury, scored all nine of his points in the second half, going 3-for-5 from the field and 2-for-2 from beyond the arc.



The Beavers held a slim 30-29 halftime advantage before exploding for 46 second-half points to snap a three-game losing streak in the series.



Oregon (11-5, 1-2) was led by Paul White, who scored 16 points off the bench.



The Beavers next head to the desert to play No. 14 Arizona at 6 p.m. PT (7 p.m. MT) on Thursday in Tucson and No. 4 Arizona State at 3 p.m. PT (4 p.m. MT) on Saturday in Tempe. Both games will be televised on Pac-12 Network.



