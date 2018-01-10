92-Year-Old Woman Missing

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing 92-year-old woman. Claryce Bishop has dementia and left her home saying she wanted to hitchhike to California. She currently has family in Santa Rosa and possibly Sacramento

Bishop was last seen Tuesday at the 76 gas station in Cave Junction. She was last seen wearing blue jean pants, hot pink jacket, black boots, and carrying a yellow suitcase. She was aslo wearing glasses and using a walking cane. Bishop is 5 foot 5, weighs 100 pounds, and has sandy/gray short hair.

If you have any information you’re asked to call JCSO. If you see her call 911.