Winter Fieldhouse Jam – Mike’s Fieldhouse

Mike’s Fieldhouse presents the Winter Fieldhouse Jam every fourth Saturday, January through April.

The first Winter Fieldhouse Jam kicks off January 27th at noon, and the headlining band will play at 7pm.

Escape the cold and enjoy the 60,000-square foot heated facility. Live music, archery tag, knockerball, lawn games, bounce houses, food and drinks, and more!

Admission is $5 per person, per Saturday, and kids under 5 are free. Buy 4 tickets and get your 5th ticket free.

For more information contact mikesfieldhouse.org.