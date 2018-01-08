Hustlin’ Owls Cruise Past Wolves

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - The Oregon Tech Hustlin’ Owls took down the Walla Walla University Wolves by a score of 103-66 Saturday night at Danny Miles Court. Tech moves to 6-2 in CCC action and 13-5 on the season, while Walla Walla drops to 1-6 in CCC play and 5-12 on the season.



The first half of the game began with Walla Walla and Tech keeping a close score line, mostly being separated by just a few points. The Owls stretched their lead over the visitors hitting double-digits 7-minutes into the contest. The Wolves quickly battled back, bringing the score back within 1-point at 22-21. Tech would regroup after they called a timeout and go on a 15 to 6 scoring run, pushing the lead back into double-digits. With the Owls shooting almost 60% from the floor and 41% from the 3-point line in the half, the teams were split by 16-points at the half, with a score of 49-33.



The second half of the game would see Tech continue to stay hot on the offensive end of the court, while frustrating Walla Walla with their defense. Just a few minutes into the half, the lead was stretched to 20-points and the Owls did not slow down there. The home team, using their entire available roster on the night, hit triple-digits with 1-minute left to play in the game. The final score 103-66.



On the night the Walla Walla University Wolves were led in scoring by Wesley Burke with 14-points, while Cameron Silver added 12-points of his own.



The Owls were led in scoring by Harrison Steiger with 23-points on the evening. Seth Erickson was also in double-digits with 19-points, with Zach Bernards also adding 12-points. Guard Mitchell Fink, sitting at #2 in the NAIA in total assists prior to the game, added 11 more to his season tally on the evening.



The Owls will be back in action tomorrow, Sunday, at 4:00pm, as they take on Walla Walla University for game two of the double-header weekend.



