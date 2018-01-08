Collier Challenge Cup – Bill Collier Ice Community Ice Arena

The Klamath Falls Ice Hawks will host the 10th annual Collier Challenge Cup January 12th through the 15th, at the Bill Collier Community Ice Arena.

Game one kicks off Friday, January 12th at 5pm.

This high school body contact tournament features up to eight teams and showcases our local high school team, the Ice Hawks, which is comprised of students from throughout the Klamath Basin.

Admission is $4 for adults and $2 for ages 12 to 17 per game; multi-game admission discounts apply.

Come out and cheer on our teams!

For more information and a full schedule visit www.klamathicesports.org!