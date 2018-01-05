Tech’s Tom Eichelkraut Promoted to Associate Head Coach

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Oregon Tech Women’s Soccer Head Coach Brandon Porter has announced the promotion of Assistant Coach Tom Eichelkraut to Associate Head Coach. With his title change, Eichelkraut will take on more of a leadership role in overseeing certain aspects of the program.



“This promotion for Tom has been well-earned and is just a small way that we can recognize and reward him for all he has done for the program,” Head Coach Brandon Porter said. “Not only has Tom proven himself as a local soccer professional at Basin United as a Coach and Director of Coaching for many years, he has spent the past five seasons as a valuable part of the Oregon Tech coaching staff. His knowledge and feel for the college game, as well his loyalty to myself and our players, are extremely important to the growth and continued success of our program.”



Eichelkraut finished his fifth season with the Oregon Tech Women’s Soccer program in 2017 and primarily works with the Owls attackers, but assists in many other facets of the program.



Coach Eichelkraut has been highly influential in the Women’s Soccer team’s recent return to the top ranks of the Cascade Conference. He helped guide the team back from a winless and last place conference season in 2014 to a 3rd place finish this past 2017 season with an 8-3 Conference record, setting a school record for conference wins in a season along the way.



Most recently, Eichelkraut has had the opportunity to help mentor CCC 1st Team All Conference forward Cassidy Gosvener to a breakout season where she scored 7 goals and recorded 3 assists. Gosvener’s four game winning goals ranked 2nd in the conference in that category as well.



A Klamath Falls native, Eichelkraut is a graduate of Henley High School, and has served as the Basin United Soccer Club’s Director of Coaching and has helped coach and mentor countless youth soccer players in the Basin.



The Owls finished the 2017 season with an overall record of 10-7 (8-3 CCC). They recorded impressive shutout wins against Rocky Mountain (2nd place), Southern Oregon (2016 CCC co-Champions), and Carroll College (2015 & 2016 CCC Champions) en route to a 3rd place CCC finish.