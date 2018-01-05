State, Local Officials Defend Marijuana Over Fed’s Vowed Crackdown

Oregon’s governor is fighting back against U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions who has announced plans to once again enforcement federal laws against marijuana in states where it’s been legalized. Kate Brown said rolling today back the federal policy would disrupt the state’s economy with more than 19,000 jobs created by the marijuana market in Oregon.

Local officials say there will be no changes here for cannabis businesses. On Thursday both Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber and Klamath Falls Police Chief Dave Henslee said their priority is still to enforce state laws and city codes.