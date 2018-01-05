Oregon Tech Student Gets National Honor

Jordan Preston, BS/MS candidate in civil engineering at Oregon Tech, has been selected as the 2017 “Student of the Year” by the National Institute for Transportation and Communities (NITC), a university transportation center funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For the past 15 years, the Department has honored an outstanding student from each University Transportation Center at a special ceremony during the Transportation Research Board (TRB) annual meeting. Each student receives a certificate from USDOT and $1,000 plus the cost of attendance from his or her center. Criteria for this award include technical merit and research accomplishments, academic performance, professionalism and leadership. Jordan will receive her award Saturday, Jan. 6 in Washington D.C.

Jordan is currently working on her master’s degree as part of the concurrent BS/MS civil engineering degrees program, with a goal of graduating in spring 2018. She came to Oregon Tech from Yakima, Washington and was inspired to begin her civil engineering journey by her father, a graduate, and other Oregon Tech graduates.

“When I decided to pursue civil engineering, Oregon Tech was the only choice,” she said. “The civil engineering program is such a good balance of classroom and practical work. We are learning concepts and the theory behind engineering, but then we get to go out to the labs and put them right into practice. The work is challenging, but working on group projects or studying for the Fundamentals of Engineering exam together creates a real sense of community among the students. The faculty are also the best on campus. They know their technical stuff, but are also interested in helping students succeed, whether that is academically, professionally or personally.”

Dr. Roger Lindgren, professor and graduate program director in the civil engineering department, has worked with Jordan during her years at Oregon Tech. “Jordan is a remarkable student and she has made a lasting impact on the civil engineering department, the larger Oregon Tech community, and the field of transportation engineering. She has been highly successful as an undergraduate, a graduate student, a teaching assistant, a research assistant and an extracurricular volunteer,” he said. “It has been an honor to work with her.”

Jordan has been involved with NITC since she arrived on campus, and is now in her third year in an executive role in the NITC-funded Institute of Transportation Engineers (ITE) Student Chapter. She has since been hired on as a research assistant on two NITC projects: