A Klamath Falls man is facing multiple charges for allegedly making death threats to neighbor and her family. Nicholas Haritoudis arrested Wednesday on California Avenue. Police say Haritoudis was holding a gas can and an axe when he threatened to cut off his neighbor’s head off and burn it and then kill and burn her husband and children. He also allegedly injured an officer while resisting arrest. After his arrest he was set to be taken for a mental health evaluation.