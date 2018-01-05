Golden Dragon Acrobats – The Ross Ragland Theater

The Ross Ragland begins the new year with a show of physically daring and visually stunning human feats when The Golden Dragon Acrobats hit the stage Thursday, January 18th at 6pm.

This show features award-winning acrobatics, traditional dance, spectacular costumes, ancient and contemporary music and theatrical techniques to present a display of breathtaking skill and spellbinding beauty.

Tickets for the event range from $23-$34. Student, Senior and Military Discounts are available.

For more information visit www.rrtheater.org.