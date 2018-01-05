12th KF Police Citizens’ Academy Starts in February

The Klamath Falls Police Department is now accepting applications for its 12th CITIZEN’S ACADEMY. The Citizen’s Academy was created to provide citizens with an overview of police operations, create opportunities for citizens to know their police officers, and strengthen relationships. Participants will interact and learn from veteran police officers in a classroom environment. The courses will provide citizens with knowledge of criminal laws, how laws are enforced locally, and how crimes are processed through the judicial system.

The Citizen’s Academy will meet one night per week for ten weeks. Academy participants that complete the program will be presented with a certificate of completion by Klamath Falls Police Department Chief of Police.

Applications will be accepted through the start of the academy. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age, or accompanied by an adult. Underage participants will be considered on a case-by-case basis. All applicants must undergo a brief background investigation and not have any pending criminal cases to be selected to participate.

The Citizen’s Academy will begin on Thursday, February 15, 2018, at 6:00 PM, and end on Thursday, April 19, 2018.

Interested citizens may pick up an application at the Klamath Falls Police Department, 2501 Shasta Way, or print an application at: http://www.kfpd.us/volunteer-services/citizens-academy

For questions or more information, contact Officer Kameron Gordon or any of our Volunteer’s in Policing (VIPs) at (541) 883-5336.