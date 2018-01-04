ODFW Needs Volunteers for Fishing Study

If you have a flexible schedule, love to fish and chat with other anglers, ODFW has a volunteer opportunity for you.

“We need volunteers to informally interview winter steelhead anglers on the North and South Umpqua rivers. Volunteers can work a very flexible schedule and will be stationed at boat ramps in Canyonville and between Glide and Winchester,” said Evan Leonetti, Roseburg District STEP Biologist.

This citizen science project collects information on the winter steelhead fishery including number of fish harvested, whether they are wild or hatchery, and fishing effort. Information will help ODFW prepare for a new tagging and recovery monitoring project in 2019, and also helps inform management of the fishery.

Volunteers must provide their own transportation and may be working alone or with a partner. The project runs the length of the winter steelhead season, ending about mid-April.

Anyone over the age of 18 who is interested in volunteering should call Leonetti at 541-464-2175 or email evan.leonetti@state.or.us