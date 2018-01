Klamath Ice Sports and Bill Collier Community Ice Arena will host the 16th annual Figure Skating Spectacular Saturday, January 27th at 7pm.

This world class event will be a tribute to the 2018 Olympic Games. This event will feature talents of Erin Reed, Ricky Dornbush and Sean Rabbit.

Seats are limited and tickets are available for purchase at klamathicesports.org.

For more information and ticket prices, visit the Bill Collier Community Ice Arena on Facebook.