Shasta County Sheriff Seeks Armed and Dangerous Man

Police in Northern California are on the lookout for a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said Adrian Miles Bolayog was involved in a home invasion robbery reported on December 30 in Lakehead, California. Adrian Bolayog is facing numerous charges, including torture, kidnapping, robbery, and battery. He is described as a 31-year-old Hispanic man, 5’9” tall, weighing 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He may be driving a 2014 Subaru Forester with Nevada license 149YJH. A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Adrian Bolayog, who is considered armed and dangerous.Tipsters can call Secret Witness anonymously at 530-243-2319 or submit their tip at www.secretwitness.com