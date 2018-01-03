Owls Hustle Past Raiders

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Oregon Tech Hustlin’ Owls (5-2 in CCC and 12-5 on the season) win at home against regional rival, Southern Oregon Raiders (5-2 in CCC and 10-6 on the season) by a score of 88-73 on Danny Miles Court.

The game started off with the two teams exchanging buckets up to double-digits, before Oregon Tech went on a 10-2 run, stretching their lead up to 12-points, 10:00 minutes into the half. SOU worked to narrow the gap and brought it back within 5-points, at 34-29. A late surge by the home team to close out the period of play saw Tech up 52-39 at the halftime break.

The second half would see the Hustlin’ Owls keep up their aggressive play on both ends of the floor, as they held onto their double-digit lead all half. SOU worked to get the game back in hand, but a late 13-2 run for Tech stretched the lead up to 20-points in the final few minutes of the contest.

The game would come to a close with the Raiders going on a small 5-point run, but the final score sat 88-73 in favor of the home team. The win sees SOU and Oregon Tech now tied in the CCC standings at 2nd place with a CCC record of 5-2.

On the night, SOU had five players in double-digit scoring, with Tristen Holmes with 15-points leading the way. Jordan Hunt, Ben DeSaulnier, Conor Carroll and Kenny Meyer contributed 13, 12, 11 and 10 points respectively.

The Owls were led by freshman Harrison Steiger with 20-points on the night, while Mitchell Fink added 17-points and 9-assists, while Jalen Carvalho put in 14-points with 7 rebounds, and Jordan Henderson tallied 11 points and 5 boards.

The Hustlin’ Owls will back in action on Saturday evening at 8:30pm, as they take on Walla Walla University on Danny Miles Court.

