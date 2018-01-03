Owls and Raiders End Contest In Dramatic Overtime Fashion

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The SOU Raiders squeak out a 4-point win in overtime over the Oregon Tech Lady Owls, as they ended end the drama filled evening by a score of 83-79 on Danny miles Court.

In the first quarter of play, the Lady Owls ran the court well, breaking down the Raiders full-court press defense and playing tough defense, limiting the visiting team to mostly outside shots. Tech held the lead 15-10 over the opening 10:00 minutes of play.

The Raider women opened up the second quarter of play with a 12-0 run, jumping ahead on the scoreboard by 7 points, before the Lady Owls would call a timeout to regroup. Coming of the pause in play, Tech established more of an offensive rhythm to match SOU’s production, as the two teams exchanged buckets for the remainder of the half. The teams would enter the break with the visiting team holding a slight lead; the score 34-38.

The second half of play began with the SOU Raiders looking again to stretch their lead, going on an 8 to 2 run, jumping out to a 10-point lead. Tech, again, worked over the period to chip away the lead from the visitors, but were limited to just 9-points, while SOU added 17 to their score. Heading into the fourth quarter of play, the away team led the game 55-43.

The final stanza of scheduled action brought out the intensity of both teams, as the Lady Owls climbed back into the game, facing their largest deficient of the night of 12 points. Going on a 12 to 3 scoring run of their own, Tech found themselves within 3 points, at 63-66 with 2:30 left on the clock. The game added more drama in the final :30 seconds of the game with SOU missing two free-throws and leaving the door open for the Lady Owls to tie up the score. With just :04 seconds left in the game, Nohea Waiwaiole found a path to the hoop and laid a shot in to tie the game at 69-69, forcing the game into overtime.

The extra action kept the intensity level up in the gym with nothing separating the teams. For each home basket, there was an away basket. In the final :30 seconds, just one made free-throw was the difference, this time the Lady Owls leading and with possession of the ball. After a foul by SOU, one more made shot from the stripe made it a 2-point game. In the remaining :20 seconds, the Raiders would drive the court, seeing Ariel Augustine put in a shot in the paint to tie the game at 79-79. A turnover on the Owls inbound play gave the ball back to SOU. Capitalizing on their shot in the paint would see SOU make the go-ahead points, before one last foul by Tech put Toria Bradford on the line to seal the game. The visiting SOU Raiders pick up the win with a final overtime score of 83-79.

The Raiders on the night were led by Remi Mejia with 30-points and 7 rebounds, while Toria Bradford put up 21-points and had 6 assists. Ariel Augustine contributed 16 points and 7 rebounds herself.

The Lady Owls had six players in double-digit scoring, as Nohea Waiwaiole and Mikaela Shumaker both put up 13-points, while grabbing 13 boards between the pair. Megan Morris, Alix Biddington, Amanda Constant and Baylee Tony all added 10-points of their own on the evening.

The Lady Owls will back in action on Saturday evening at 6:30pm, as they take on Walla Walla University on Danny Miles Court.

