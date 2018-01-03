No. 16 Beavers Heat to Southland for Matchup with No. 14 UCLA

THE GAME: The No. 16 ranked Oregon State women’s basketball team will head south on Friday, as the Beavers continue Pac-12 play at No. 14 UCLA. The game is slated to tip at 6 p.m.

FOLLOW ALONG: Friday’s game will air live on Pac-12 Oregon and Pac-12 Los Angeles with Anne Marie Anderson and Mary Murphy on the call. You can also listen on KTHH 990 in the Corvallis area with Ron Callan. A live stats link will also be available.

WHAT’S COMING UP: Oregon State will remain in Los Angeles for a matchup with USC on Sunday. The Beavers will return home next week, when they host Arizona State on Jan. 12 and Arizona on Jan. 14.

OSU VS. UCLA: UCLA holds a 25-46 all-time lead in the series, although Oregon State came away with wins in two of the teams’ three meetings last season. Marie Gulich went for 10 points and 16 rebounds in the teams’ last meeting, a 63-53 OSU win in the Pac-12 Tournament. The Beavers will be looking to win at Pauley Pavilion for the first time since 2015.

QUICK HITTERS:

- Oregon State is 101-17 since the start of the 2014-15 season, the sixth-best record in the nation over that span, trailing only UConn, Notre Dame, Baylor, Maryland and South Carolina.

- OSU has won eight-straight games.

- Oregon State has won seven consecutive Pac-12 regular season games, dating back to last season.

- The Beavers’ three highest win totals have all come over the last three seasons (27 in 2014-15, 32 in 2015-16, 31 in 2016-17).

- OSU has made the tournament in four-straight seasons, and has reached the Sweet 16 in back-to-back years, including a Final Four run in 2016.

- The Beavers have entered the last two NCAA Tournaments as a No. 2 seed.

- Oregon State has produced four-straight 20-win seasons.

- The Beavers have been ranked in every USA Today/WBCA Coaches’ poll, dating back to the 2013-14 postseason rankings. OSU’s highest ever ranking came at the end of the 2015-16 campaign, when the Beavers came in at No. 2.

- Oregon State went 7-3 vs. ranked opponents last season, with wins over No. 9 Washington, No. 8/10 Stanford (twice), No. 15 UCLA (twice), No. 20 California and No. 23 Arizona State.

- The Beavers have earned six wins over top-10 opponents over the last three seasons, including a victory over No. 4 Baylor in the Elite Eight in 2015-16.

- Oregon State is 14-7 in its last 21 games vs. ranked opponents.

- The Beavers have not lost back-to-back games since they fell to USC and UCLA on Jan. 17 and 20 of 2014.

- Oregon State is one of nine teams to have three players selected over the course of the last two WNBA Drafts, and is one of five programs to have at least a trio of players selected in the first two rounds over that span.

- The Beavers lead the nation in 3-point percentage, and are second nationally in defensive field goal percentage and third in field goal percentage.

- Oregon State is also third in the NCAA in assist/turnover ratio and fourth in assists.

- The Beavers have had at least four players in double figures in nine of their 13 contests the year, including four of its last seven games.

- Oregon State has held seven opponents under 30 percent shooting this season, and 11 opponents below 35 percent.

- The Beavers have been out-scored in bench points in their last two games, after leading in that category in their previous 11.

- Nine of Oregon State’s 10 active players have scored in double-figures at least once this season.

- The Beavers finished the month of December undefeated for the second-straight season, going 8-0 in the month.

- OSU posted a record of 30-6 in calendar-year 2017.

GERMAN SENSATION: Marie Gulich Quick Hitters

- Is on the preseason watch lists for the Naismith Trophy (national player of the year) and the Lisa Leslie Award (nation’s top center).

- Has posted back-to-back outstanding performances to open Pac-12 play, going 11-for-12 from the floor to finish with 24 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocks vs. Washington, before recording 22 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks vs. Washington State.

- Gulich is the first Oregon State player to score 20+ points in back-to-back Pac-12 regular season games since Jamie Weisner did so vs. Arizona State and Washington on Feb. 1 and 5 of 2016.

- Has 38 rebounds over her last three games.

- Has posted double-doubles in five of her last six games.

- Is the only player in the Pac-12 to score in double-figures in every one of her team’s games this season. Gulich has been in double figures in 20 of her last 21 contests, dating back to last season.

- Maui Jim Maui Classic All-Tournament Team

- Is shooting 65.5 percent from the floor on the season, good for seventh in the nation and second in the Pac-12.

- Currently sits seventh in Oregon State history with 141 career blocks. Gulich now needs two more rejections to match Carol Menken (1979-81) for sixth and three more to tie Tiffany Ducker (2005-09) for fifth.

- Is currently 11th in Oregon State history with 650 career rebounds. She needs 11 more to match Casey Bunn (2006-07) for 10th on the Beavers’ all-time list.

- Has scored at least 14 points in 10 of OSU’s 13 games this season.

- Has blocked seven shots in a game twice this season, a career-high and tied for the ninth-best single-game total in program history.

- Is currently fifth in the nation with 3.3 blocks per game.

- Has blocked at least three shots in eight of OSU’s 13 games this season, including five contests with four blocks or more.

- All-Pac-12 Selection in 2016-17

- Hit the game-winning put-back and knocked down a pair of free throws to ice Oregon State’s win over Stanford on Feb. 24, helping the Beavers secure a Pac-12 title.

- Set a career-high with 16 rebounds vs. UCLA in the Pac-12 Tournament semi-finals.

- Pulled down 293 rebounds last year, good for seventh in Oregon State history.

- Is the only Oregon State player to play in all 114 of the team’s games since the start of the 2014-15 season.

- Played in exhibition contests with the German national team this summer, and has played with both the German U-18 and U-20 National Teams in the past.

GET SOME TUDOR-ING: Kat Tudor Quick Hitters

- Is 9th in the nation and first in the Pac-12 in 3-pointers per game.

- Has hit at least four 3-pointers in eight of her last 13 games.

- Set career-highs in points and 3-pointers on Sunday, scoring 27 points and hitting seven triples.

- Is currently on pace to break Sydney Wiese‘s sophomore record for 3-pointers in the Beavers’ 26th game of the season, Feb. 16 vs. UCLA. At her current pace, Tudor would break Wiese’s overall – single-season record of 112 in the Beavers’ 32nd game.

- Has converted 16 2-point field goals this season, surpassing her total of nine from her freshman campaign.

- Made her first career start in the season-opener.

- Posted her first career double-double vs. Nort Carolina Central, setting career highs with 23 points and 11 rebounds. All of her boards came on the defensive end.

- Her 3-point percentage of .412 last season would have been good for 25th in the NCAA, if Tudor had reached the NCAA threshold of two made 3-pointers per game (averaging 1.40).

- Scored 17 points vs. Southern Utah last season, hitting five 3-pointers in the contest.

- Made 371 three-pointers in her high-school career

- Helped St. Mary’s High School win the 2015 California state title

GREAT SCOTT: Scott Rueck Quick Hitters

- Inked a contract extension that runs through the 2026-27 season.

- 2017 John R. Wooden Pac-12 Coach of the Year, becoming one of five coaches in conference history to win the honor multiple times.

- Has been a finalist for the Naismith National Coach of the Year the last two seasons.

- Finished second to Geno Auriemma in the AP National Coach of the Year voting in 2016.

- Record at Oregon State is 164-83 making him the second-winningest coach in Oregon State history. Aki Hill holds the Oregon State wins record with 274.

- Rueck engineered an accelerated turnaround at Oregon State, bringing the program into national prominence during his seven seasons as head coach.

- Prior to joining Oregon State, Rueck served as head coach at George Fox in Newburg, Ore., where he built the program into a Division III national power, winning an NCAA title in 2009.

- Rueck’s teams have consistently been known for outstanding defense. The Beavers have allowed 56.4 points per game over the course of his tenure. George Fox allowed just 48.3 points per contest in 2009-10, Rueck’s final year there, and set a school record with 45.4 points allowed under Rueck in 2007-08.

- Graduated from Oregon State in 1991.

PIVEC AND ROLL: Mikayla Pivec Quick Hitters

- Maui Jim Maui Classic All-Tournament Team

- Is shooting a blistering 55.6 percent from the floor this season, the highest percentage by a guard in the Pac-12

- Pivec is shooting 63.0 percent from two-point range on the year.

- Recorded her second career double-double on Sunday, despite playing just 20 minutes due to foul trouble.

- Is averaging 7.4 rebounds per game, the highest average among guards in the Pac-12.

- Has scored in double-figures in three-straight games for the first time since she did so in the first three games of the season.

- Is playing the point guard position this year for the first time since 7th grade.

- Tallied 10 assists on Dec. 10, the highest total by an Oregon State player since Sydney Wiese had 10 vs. UC Davis on Dec. 14, 2016.

- Recorded her first career 20-point game on Dec. 2 vs. Utah State

- Was named Oregon State Scholar Athlete of the Month for December, holding a 4.0 GPA as a BioMedical Engineering major.

- Pac-12 All-Freshman Team in 2016-17.

- Earned Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors twice last season, tied with Sydney Wiese and Jamie Weisner for the most by an Oregon State player since the award began in 2011.

- Also threw javelin for the Oregon State track team in the spring, posting the fourth-best mark in OSU history in the event with a throw of 142-4 at the Oregon Twilight Meet.

- Highest-rated signee in Oregon State history prior to Andrea Aquino signing in November, coming in as the No. 24 player in the nation according to ESPN.

- Won the Washington state-title for the javelin throw in her senior year

- Averaged 21.7 points, 14.1 rebounds, 4.4 steals and 4.1 assists in high school.

SAY TAY KID: Taya Corosdale Quick Hitters

- Has started the last four games

- Scored 12 points in her second career start, Dec. 20 vs. UC Davis.

- Is shooting 47.1 percent on the season.

- Has scored in double-figures in three of her last six games.

- Has nine assists in her last two games.

- Played a career-high 30 minutes Sunday vs. Washington State

- Scored 13 points vs. San Jose State on Dec. 10.

- Jordan Brand Classic All-American.

- Two-time King County League MVP

- Earned a five-star rating from ESPN, and was ranked the No. 6 forward in her signing class.

- Two-time All-State selection in Washington.

KT-MAC ATTACK: Katie McWilliams Quick Hitters

- Leads the Beavers with an average of 30.7 minutes per game early on this season.

- Is 31st in the nation in assist/turnover ratio at 2.6

- Has at least four assists in eight games this season.

- Has not recorded more than four field goal attempts in her last four games.

- Pac-12 Freshman Honorable Mention in 2015-16.

- Went 3-for-3 from 3-point range against UConn in the 2016 Final Four.

- Pac-12 Academic Honorable Mention last season.

- Scored 29 points in last year’s season-opener vs. Lamar, going 7-for-8 from 3-point range in the contest.

- Shot 86.1 percent from the free-throw line, and hit 12 of her 14 attempts from the charity stripe last season.

- Was the highest ranked recruit in Oregon State history, prior to Mikayla Pivec joining the team in the 2016 recruiting class.

- Earned numerous awards in the state of Oregon during her high school career, including: two All-State honors, Oregon Live Girls Basketball Player of the Year, Oregon Sports Award for Best Prep Basketball Player and Gatorade Oregon Player of the Year.

REMAIN KALMER: Taylor Kalmer Quick Hitters

- Has scored in double-figures in seven of Oregon State’s 13 games this season.

- Has failed to convert a 3-point attempt in back-to-back games after hitting at least one triple in every game this season prior to that.

- Has scored 110 points this season, already surpassing her total from last season.

- Played important minutes for Oregon State at last season’s Pac-12 Tournament, partially due to the loss of Katie McWilliams

- Rueck credited Kalmer with playing the best basketball of her career vs. Stanford in the Pac-12 Tournament Final.

- Shot 42 percent from the field last season, and 55 percent from two-point range.

- Pac-12 Academic Honorable Mention last season.

- Named Oregon State’s Most Improved Player at the team’s 2016 Awards Banquet.

- Was named a Scholar Athlete all four years of high school.

GETTING MADDIE: Madison Washington Quick Hitters

- Has come off the bench in the last four games.

- Notched her first career double-digit scoring performance vs. Utah State on Dec. 2, going 5-for-6 from the floor to finish with 10 points.

- Is shooting 45.7 percent from the floor this season.

- Has 28 assists this season, already doubling her total from 2016-17.

- Has recorded multiple assists in five of her last eight games.

- Has attempted just nine field goals in her last six games.

- Made her first career start in the season opener.

- USA Today First Team All-Nevada selection

- Helped Bishop Gorman High School reach the Nevada state title game three times

- Averaged 12.2 points and 8.0 rebounds per game her senior season

#AL3AH: Aleah Goodman Quick Hitters

- Is second in the nation in 3-point percentage at 52.3 percent.

- Scored a career-high 17 points vs. UC Santa Barbara in the Dam City Classic.

- Has a total of 30 assists over her last eight games.

- Pulled down 15 rebounds over the course of her last four games.

- Played the final game of her high school career at Gill Coliseum, leading La Salle to a state title.

- Two-time Oregon state 5A champion.

- Three-time Oregon 5A Player of the Year

- 2017 McDonalds All-America nominee

- Is not ticklish.

FULFILL YOUR DESTINY: Destiny Slocum Quick Hitters

- Redshirting the 2017-18 season due to NCAA regulations, after transferring from Maryland.

- 2017 WBCA National Freshman of the Year.

- Big Ten Freshman of the Year

- Second-Team All-Big Ten last season.

- 2016 McDonalds All-American at Mountain View High School

YO JO: Joanna Grymek Quick Hitters

- Matched a career-high with 16 points on 8-for-11 shooting vs. Savannah State.

- Had a breakout performance vs. North Carolina Central, going 7-for-7 from the floor to finish with 16 points. She also tallied three blocks in the contest.

- Has blocked two shots in seven of her first 13 games.

- Played the last two seasons at Seward County Community College

- NJCAA All-American in 2016-17

- Averaged 15.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game in her sophomore season at Seward, shooting 62.9 percent from the floor.

- Made the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll in both of her seasons at Seward.

- Represented Poland in the FIBA U20 European Championships in Spain’s Canary Island.

THROPAY AS YOU GO: Janessa Thropay Quick Hitters

- Scored four points on Dec. 10 vs. San Jose State, matching a career-high.

- Played three minutes on Sunday, after not seeing action in the prior two contests.

- Thropay did not play more than three games in a row at any point during her freshman campaign.

- Did not play in 23-straight games to end the 2016-17 season.

- Sang the national anthem prior to both the men’s and women’s basketball games on Friday Dec. 30.

- McDonalds All-America nominee her senior season of high school

- First-Team All-California in high school

IN THE PAC:

- Oregon State has won three-straight Pac-12 titles, joining Stanford as the only teams in conference history to win back-to-back-to-back league championships.

- The Beavers are 50-6 in Pac-12 play since the start of the 2014-15 season, and 59-6 in their last 65 conference games.

- Oregon State has led the Pac-12 in attendance in each of the last three seasons.

- Beaver players have earned eight All-Pac-12 First-Team nods over the last three seasons, the highest total in the conference during that span.

- Oregon State has produced the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year the last three years.

- Head coach Scott Rueck is one of five coaches in Pac-12 history to win the John R. Wooden Coach of the Year Award multiple times.

- OSU has produced the Pac-12 Scholar Athlete of the Year in back-to-back seasons (Ruth Hamblin and Sydney Wiese).

- In 2016-17, Oregon State led the Pac-12 in scoring defense (54.4 ppg), field goal percentage defense (.345), 3-point percentage defense (.282), rebounds per game (43.3) and rebounding margin (+10.9).

THE SCHEDULE:

- Oregon State’s 2017-18 schedule will feature eight games against opponents ranked in the preseason AP Poll, including seven matchups with teams ranked in the top-12.

- The Beavers’ first ranked test came on Nov. 19, when they take on No. 6 Notre Dame.

- Oregon State will No. 12 Duke during non-conference play, taking on the Blue Devils in Durham on Nov. 25.

GILL COLISEUM:

- Oregon State has a home record of 54-6 since the start of the 2014-15 season.

- The Beavers have not lost back-to-back home games since falling to Washington and Washington State on Feb. 15 and 18, 2013.

- Oregon State is averaging 5,037 fans per game this season, by far the best attendance in the Pac-12. UCLA sits second with an average of 3,280.

- The Beavers are 20-1 in their last 21 Pac-12 home games, and 36-2 in their last 38.

- Opponents are shooting 32.4 percent at Gill Coliseum since the start of the 2013-14 season.

- Seven of the top-10 crowds in Oregon State history have come over the last three seasons, including last season’s record-setting attendance of 9,604 vs. Stanford.

THE STAFF: Oregon State Assistant Coaches and Support Staff Quick Hitters

- Associate Head Coach Jonas Chatterton enters his fourth season with the Beavers after spending four seasons at Colorado.

- Associate Head Coach Brian Holsinger served as an assistant coach on the Washington State staff for eight seasons.

- Assistant Coach Katie Baker was an All-Big Sky honoree at Montana

- Eric Ely is in his second season as Assistant Athletic Director for Women’s Basketball. Ely has been with the team since Rueck took over as head coach, spending the prior six seasons as an assistant coach

- Director of Operations Sharon Rissmiller is in her third season with the Beavers. She has served as the head coach at Pacific (Ore.) and played basketball at Portland

- Assistant to the Head Coach Kendall Knotz served as a manger for Oregon State for four seasons before taking on her new role last year

- Associate Athletic Trainer Jason Lieuw (pronounced Loops) is the longest serving member of the Oregon State staff, currently in his ninth year with the team

- Voice of the Beavers Ron Callan has called 319 Oregon State women’s basketball games since joining the program in the 2007-08 season, holding a record of 193-126 during that span.

INCOMING!: A Look At Oregon State’s Signing Class

- Oregon State’s 2016 signing class is ranked No. 14 in the nation by ESPN

- Andrea Aquino (forward – 6-foot-9 – Caacupe, Paraguay) is the No. 7 rated player in the nation according to ESPN, the highest-rated recruit in Oregon State history.

- Aquino has been named to the Naismith High School Wach List, as a potential candidate for National Player of the Year honors.

- Patricia Morris (forward – 6-foot-5 – Duarte, Calif.) has earned all-state honors in California twice in her career, and joins the Beavers with a four-star rating.

- Jasmine Simmons (guard – 5-foot-11 – Canberra, Australia) captained the Australia U17 national team to a FIBA World Championship in 2016.

BEAVERS IN THE PROS: A look at Oregon State players currently playing pro

- Sydney Wiese played for the LA Sparks this season, after being selected in the first round of last year’s WNBA Draft. Wiese helped Los Angeles reach the WNBA Finals last season.

- Wiese is currently playing for the Townsville Fire in Australia.

- Ruth Hamblin stepped away from the Dallas Wings during the 2017 season to focus on her international career with Team Canada.

- Hamblin is currently playing with the Adelaide Lightning in Australia.

- Hamblin and fellow Beaver Jamie (Weisner) Scott led Canada to a FIBA Americup title this summer in Argentina.

- Scott is currently playing for Star Center Universitario De Ferrol in Spain.

- Ali Gibson played for the Puerto Rican National Team this summer, helping the squad finish third as Puerto Rico qualified for the 2018 FIBA World Cup.

- Patricia Bright is currently playing for Basket Club Montbrison Feminin in France.