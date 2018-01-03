Inaugural Spaghetti Feed – Senior Center

The Klamath Basin Senior Center is having its inaugural Spaghetti Feed Fundraiser January 12th, 5:30p-9:00p.

The menu includes two types of pasta, your choice of alfredo, marinara, or meat sauce, salad, garlic bread, and dessert.

Bonnie Hay and Mike Campbell will be providing live music and dancing will follow dinner.

Raffle prizes will be available during the event. They hope to make this an annual event.

Tickets are available to purchase at the Senior Center at $10 per person and $5 for children under 10.

For more information contact the Senior Center at 541-883-7171.