Beavers Ready for Friday Civil War

THE GAME: Oregon State (9-5, 1-1 Pac-12) will host Oregon (11-4, 1-1) at 7 p.m. on Friday at Gill Coliseum in the 349th edition of the Civil War.



The 2017-18 Civil War Series is brought to you by Pacific Source Health Plans, Spirit Mountain Casino, Safeway-Albertsons and your local Toyota dealers.



TELEVISION: The game will be televised on FS1 with Aaron Goldsmith and Doug Gottlieb calling the action.



RADIO: The game will air live on Beaver Sports Radio Network with Mike Parker calling the action. It can also be heard online at this link and on SiriusXM 84.



LIVE STATS: There will be live stats at this link.



SOCIAL MEDIA: Live updates will be available on Twitter and Facebook.



TICKETS: Fans can secure Oregon State men’s basketball single-game tickets by visiting this link or calling 541-737-2050.



QUICKLY: Oregon State and Oregon meet for the 349th time, making it the most-contested rivalry in college basketball … The Beavers have defeated the Ducks 186 times, the third-most wins against a single team in NCAA history … Oregon State is 7-0 when shooting 50 percent or better from the field; 2-5 when shooting less than 50 percent … Stephen Thompson Jr. needs four points to become the 40th Oregon State player to join the 1,000-point club … Tres Tinkle is shooting 94.1 percent (32-for-34) from the free throw line the last seven games; he’s made 23 consecutive free throws dating back to the Saint Louis game … Drew Eubanks is tied for third on Oregon State’s career blocked shots list with 134 … Ethan Thompson leads the team and is 13th in the Pac-12 with 3.6 assists per game … Seth Berger scored a season-high seven points against Utah … Ronnie Stacy is 6-for-10 from the field the last four games … Gligorije Rakocevic (calf) has missed the last three games and Kendal Manuel(groin) has missed the last two with injuries.



vs. OREGON: Oregon State and Oregon have played an NCAA-record 348 games with the Beavers holding a 186-162 advantage, including a 101-64 edge in contests played in Corvallis. Here’s a look at the most contested rivalries in college basketball history:



Games — Opponents (First Year)

348 — Oregon State vs. Oregon (1903)

302 — Oregon vs. Washington (1904)

299 — Oregon State vs. Washington (1904)

298 — Oregon State vs. Washington State (1907)

291 — Oregon vs. Washington State (1908)

286 — Kansas vs. Kansas State (1907)



The Beavers have defeated the Ducks 186 times, the third-most wins against a single team in NCAA history (Kansas has 193 wins over Kansas State; Washington has defeated Oregon 189 times).



CHASING 1,000: Oregon State has three players who have a chance to reach the 1,000-point mark this season. It would be the third time in program history that a team had three 1,000-point scorers. Stephen Thompson Jr. needs four points to reach the milestone, while Drew Eubanksneeds 103 and Tres Tinkle needs 271.



2017-18: Stephen Thompson Jr. 996; Drew Eubanks 897; Tres Tinkle 729

2012-13: Roberto Nelson 1,745; Devon Collier 1,489; Joe Burton 1,009

1980-81: Steve Johnson 2,035; Mark Radford 1,390; Ray Blume 1,288